The opportunities of generative AI outweigh challenges for India

In short, gen AI will likely find applications in all domains and unlock significant new opportunities. However, there will also be challenges. Gen AI models are prone to ‘hallucinations’—providing responses that can sound plausible but are wrong. Security, as well as data and intellectual property protection, need to be addressed. Financial costs of usage and environmental costs of development could be high. As with any other new development, gen AI needs to be managed with organizations systems and a culture for digital trust and responsible use of AI.