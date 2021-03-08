The opportunity covid offers to make workplaces more gender equal

What the ‘new world’ taught us: With the pandemic-induced lockdown compelling companies to shift overnight to a work-from-home model, there was additional responsibility to ensure the health and safety of employees and their families and ensuring access to technology to enable seamless remote working. The primary challenge was to keep employees motivated, deliver and perform while being “stuck" at home. The ‘new world’ showed us that remote working was possible, and flexibility was easy to implement. To organizations firmly rooted in a ‘punch in, punch out’ culture, it proved that remote working and delivering is possible with no impact either on productivity or the final work product. We all learnt that personal meetings and long distance travel need not be the norm for all official meetings, as digital tools enabled connectivity through webinars and conferences across teams and with clients. This once in a lifetime crisis, however, also presented opportunities for organizations to increase the participation of women in the workforce.

