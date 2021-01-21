The options we have to finance our economic revival

Apart from finding few opportunities to lend, banks have also faced issues related to rising non-performing loans. A part of the assets created by banks from deposits could not service their principal and interest payments. Non-performing loans as a proportion of overall advances increased to 7.5% in September 2020 from 2.25% in 2010-11. This is lower than the peak of 11.2% in 2017-18. Most of these non-performing assets were with public sector banks (PSBs). Indian banks, in particular PSBs, have been able to clean up their books by increasing provisions to write off these loans. Their provision coverage ratio increased to 72.4% in September 2020 from less than 45% in 2014-15.