The Oracle case shows India's anti-corruption laws are paper tigers
- Many times in the past the US agencies have cracked down on American companies for indulging in bribery and corruption in India.
Corruption dominates the current public discourse in our country. High profile raids on select politicians and organisations by enforcement agencies, shrilly amplified by the media, would lead one to believe that as a society and a polity, we leave no stone unturned when it comes to fighting corruption.