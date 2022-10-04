The Oracle case shows India’s anti-corruption laws are paper tigers

But when it comes to actually cracking down on corruption and meting out deterrent punishment, foreign regulators clearly appear to be doing a better job than Indian ones. A case in point is the whopping $23 million ( ₹188 crore) fine coughed up by Oracle to settle charges that its officials paid a bribe to secure a contract from an Indian Railways subsidiary. The US Securities and Exchange Commission announced that US infotech major, which has a significant presence in India, had created and operated a slush fund to bribe public officials in India, as well as used an “excessive discount scheme" to funnel funds to public officials in return for contracts.

