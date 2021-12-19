The overlooked case for reducing food losses and waste

Moreover, the agriculture sector is the largest user of available freshwater, which is already a scarce resource in our country. Our food production systems are already under pressure to provide quality food in sufficient quantities for our growing population, and are inextricably linked to soil health and water bodies for maintaining biodiversity and ensuring the health of our people. Nearly 30% of the world’s agricultural land is currently being used to produce food that is not going to reach our plates. Thus, the environmental costs of growing food are so immense that nothing justifies any food loss and waste.