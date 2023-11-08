The Pacific Islands' SOS call for a rescue needs earnest responses from the rest
Islands at risk of submergence as sea levels rise need global help on a priority basis and the US must strengthen its commitment to helping solve this crisis.
Earlier this year, Vanuatu, one of the countries most vulnerable to global warming, decided that enough was enough. Leading a global group of other nations, it got approval for a United Nations resolution to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to clarify the obligations and legal consequences that countries have when it comes to climate change. The case is still pending in the ICJ.