The 'paisa vasool' model of Indian IT firms must adapt to change
'Blunt the top and trim the tail' as a strategy to cut costs cannot make up for lost ground on new transformative technologies. IT companies risk getting into a model where the snake eats its own tail through attrition, automation and generative AI.
Varun Sood of Mint wrote a stinging piece last week about how Accenture continues to run circles around Indian information technology (IT) firms (bit.ly/3MF3Tso). If you haven’t already, I urge you to read the piece. It places the lacklustre performance we have recently seen from Indian IT companies in stark relief against the visionary IT behemoth.