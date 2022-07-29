The pan-India reach of EdTech favours our multitudes

A recent report states that in the next 10 years, the EdTech industry is set to expand by $30 billion and increasing demand seen by this sector is attributable to post-covid normalization as well as acceptance of remote learning by parents and students. Till recently, most students in rural India were unable to get basic education due to a paucity of infrastructure. Even when they wanted to attend school and learn, they were unable to because of factors such as no school being available within reasonable proximity of their residence. EdTech platforms are slowly but steadily seeping into rural India and creating new opportunities. Through the prevalence of EdTech learning, the need for a traditional classroom has become a thing of the past. Students can now learn in the comfort of their homes, and also study at their convenience, while supporting their families as needed during the day. It is easy for students to sign up for classes through smartphones, which are widely owned now. Payments for these courses or classes can be done online through either a credit card or UPI, and those who cannot afford classes can sign up for free courses through various social initiatives run by Byju’s, Coursera and others. Lastly, a lot of these courses are available online in vernacular languages, which helps bridge a language barrier in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}