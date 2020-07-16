Opinion | The pandemic could even alter our mental model of the future

,Covid-19 has changed virtually everything. How we live, work, interact with people, eat, cook, travel (or don’t), spend our leisure time, what we think about, how we see the future, worry about health. Will this lead to a permanent reset of some fundamental behaviours? What are the long-term changes that we can expect once the pandemic dies out?

A lot of our new behaviours are reversible. This is evident in the way many countries and regions have reverted to past habits when it comes to eating out, meeting people and shopping once the threat is seen to have receded even a little. Adaptability to new circumstances can often be mistaken for a willingness to change permanently, and it is important to draw a distinction between the two.

The behaviours that are far more likely to change for good are those that were emergent even before covid struck. In these cases, the underlying factors driving them were not immediate reactions to an unprecedented event, but longer-term shifts that were gradually surfacing. After the crisis passes, it is likely that these will crystallize as habits.

The meaning of work and its relationship with home is a part of our life which will change substantially. Over the years, the need to necessarily work at an office has been under scrutiny, and post the pandemic, the line between work and home may stay blurred. The false binary of one’s work as distinct from one’s life implicit in the concept of a work-life balance has been exposed. We have found a way to reconcile the two, and while it has not always been easy, it is here to stay in one form or another.

The other big shift that will have a long-term impact is our mental model of health and healthcare. The emphasis on the curative aspects of healthcare has been giving way to a more holistic wellness-based understanding. In the aftermath of this crisis, our focus on preventive and proactive health is likely to increase. The need to build immunity is a big learning from the virus, and this will influence our diet and fitness routine. We might forget the fear caused by the pandemic in a few years, but at a visceral level, we will never be able to regard a sneeze or a cough in public with anything but fear.

Attitudes towards consumption will also change, albeit not universally. For some, after a brief period of revenge shopping, life will go back to normal. But a significant segment will look for more meaningful modes of consumption. Again, this is a trend already in the making. The ability to live frugally without sacrificing too much pleasure is an experience that will have a cascading impact. Fashion, for example, may invite much greater scrutiny, and it is quite likely that our wardrobes will shrink. The need for self-expression through our attire will never go away, but it could take newer forms. Fast fashion, with its rapidly changing trends and easy disposability, could give way to more selective and sustainable clothing.

Food, on the other hand, is a category that might turn more adventurous and experimental. The only pleasure afforded to a large section of people during this period has been that of food, and this has seen a large measure of experimentation and the expansion of culinary boundaries for many. This will spill over to our post-covid behaviour, and eating both at home and outside is likely to be a source of great excitement. Eating out will return; there is no underlying reason why this habit will not come roaring back.

Travel is likely to take a hit, particularly for business. We have also discovered just how much of our travel was unnecessary, and how easy it is to use technology instead. Leisure travel will change in character. Domestic tourism, particularly road trips, are likely to become common. Hygiene will become a big variable that will impact tourism; countries and regions regarded poorly on this parameter will suffer, perhaps unjustly, given that the pandemic has affected all regions, and particularly those that are more developed and where sanitary conditions are usually impeccable.

Perhaps the deepest change that we will see is in the mental model we use to think about the future. We will come to regard it with much greater caution, and choices that we implicitly make that are based on thinking about the future as a largely smooth upward curve will get re-evaluated. More barricades against uncertainty will be sought, be it in the form of long-term investments, the need for insurance, or the criticality of savings. In our minds, the future will not be what it used to be.

Santosh Desai is managing director and chief executive officer at Futurebrands India

