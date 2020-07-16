Opinion | The pandemic could even alter our mental model of the future

Attitudes towards consumption will also change, albeit not universally. For some, after a brief period of revenge shopping, life will go back to normal. But a significant segment will look for more meaningful modes of consumption. Again, this is a trend already in the making. The ability to live frugally without sacrificing too much pleasure is an experience that will have a cascading impact. Fashion, for example, may invite much greater scrutiny, and it is quite likely that our wardrobes will shrink. The need for self-expression through our attire will never go away, but it could take newer forms. Fast fashion, with its rapidly changing trends and easy disposability, could give way to more selective and sustainable clothing.