The pandemic-flagged need for a new fiscal framework

India was an early adopter of numerical fiscal rules. The government adopted them first in 2003, before they were mirrored by all states. In 2018, the Centre updated the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, adopted multiple fiscal indicators as targets, and tried to operate under the second generation of these rules. However, in practice at the Centre as well as in states, the rules were effectively circumvented by off-budget fiscal operations, inconsistent budget classification and accounting standards and the improper use of public accounts for budgetary purposes. Definitions of key targets, such as ‘fiscal deficit’ or ‘public debt’, vary across state governments and the Centre, making them non-comparable in aggregate. Effectively, this is because the underlying PFM system meets only a fraction of best practice standards and cannot check misclassification of accounts for compliance.