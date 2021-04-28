The pandemic has finally forced Indians to become self-reliant

And yet, if the virus came from abroad, so must the villain be. Many Indians who get their news from social media and shrill anchors, and spread it across the nation at the same speed as coronavirus itself, seem to have convinced themselves lately that the party responsible for India’s apocalyptical scenes is the US, which is alleged to have withheld the supply of vaccine raw materials for too long. On social media, China was blamed first; then Tablighis; then politicians like Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray; then it was the turn of the few Congress governments that exist; and, of course, Jawaharlal Nehru, because he did not build enough hospitals. And now, another chacha, Uncle Joe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}