The pandemic has reshaped visa application processes4 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:48 PM IST
Technology led the adaptation to a post-covid surge in demand and altered applicant expectations
Technology led the adaptation to a post-covid surge in demand and altered applicant expectations
Listen to this article
Peak seasons often come with their share of challenges and opportunities. The summer of 2022 was different. For the first time, the travel industry was catering to an unfamiliar need: a world full of travellers deprived of international mobility for two long years. The situation prompted deep thinking on the fast-changing customer expectations. Have health and safety measures moved up on travellers’ priority list? Are they comfortable filling in multiple documents seeking health information? What has been the impact of the pandemic on disposable incomes? Are contactless and digital experiences the new order? These were some of the questions facing the travel trade. The immediate challenge was to ensure traveller convenience.