The pandemic has reshaped visa application processes

The growing adoption of smart governance will create fresh opportunities for outsourcing. The value of private partners with specialized domain competence is well recognized today. Twenty years ago, few believed that visa services could be outsourced. From managing one mission in 2001 to serving the governments of 65 countries, we have facilitated 245 million visa applications. The most gratifying part of this journey is that we were not just one of India’s earliest unicorns, but one of the first ‘Made in India’ companies that went global by creating a new business segment. Our footprint has grown. Currently, we manage visa outsourcing services for governments of 50 countries in India with a presence across 19 cities. In addition, our passports and consular services on behalf of the ministry of external affairs caters to over 7 million Indians across 9 countries. We also operate the Pravasi Bhartiya Sahayata Kendra, a 24/7 information dissemination and grievance redressal centre started by the MEA for expatriate workers since 2014.