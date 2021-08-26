The pandemic has yielded more than a learning crisis

A plethora of recent articles have called for reopening schools and addressing the learning crisis, particularly in developing countries. These recommendations share several common elements—most notably, the need to prioritize early-grade learning or foundational skills. Economist Karthik Muralidharan writes, “A large body of evidence highlights the importance of early years in the formation of human capital and our school opening priorities should reflect this." Mary Goretti Nakabugo, writing on behalf of the RISE Community of Practice, reinforces this, while also emphasizing the “urgent need to measure children’s learning levels." It is hard to dispute the technical correctness of these directives. Research previously found that there exists a ‘100-year gap’ in the education attainment of developed versus developing countries. School closures over the past 18 months have likely widened this gap. However, from an implementation point of view, we must put these recommendations in perspective.