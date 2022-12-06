The pandemic’s big disruption of schooling calls for close analysis4 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 10:09 PM IST
An in-depth look at why children dropped out or went absent will help us tackle crisis-created challenges of education better
With the aim of universalizing free and compulsory elementary education for all, India’s Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, holds local authorities responsible for maintaining a record of children (up to the age of 14 years) residing in their jurisdiction, to ensure that they are enrolled in schools, attending the same, and thereby on their way to completing their elementary education.