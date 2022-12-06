The pandemic’s big disruption of schooling calls for close analysis

The effects of the pandemic on the schooling of Indian children continue to be observed in various forms, and the insights from this review study present a sobering picture. Even where children continued to be enrolled in schools, they remained absent for prolonged periods, due to the over-reliance on digital modes of schooling during school closures. Despite the country’s increased penetration of smartphones, with parents reported to be investing more and more to get their children access, many Indian households could not overcome India’s digital divide. Moreover, even for children who had smartphones, laptops, television sets and so on at their disposal, the accessibility of academic content—in terms of the use of local languages, sign-language interpretation for those with hearing disabilities, etc—effectively meant that online classes were fruitless for many.

