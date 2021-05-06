The pandemic’s unequal burden calls for a broad policy response

While the economy is likely to recover at some point, the recovery itself will not be neutral for everyone. The pandemic has not only disrupted the economy, but also contributed to a disruption in access to education, one of the most effective contributors to inter-generational mobility over the decades. Most children in rural areas and also from poorer households in urban areas have had their studies badly disrupted. While better-off households in rural and urban areas have managed through online classes, gaps in education will have serious consequences for those at the bottom of India’s pyramid. Likewise for access to health, with people in rural areas or in small towns and urban agglomerations short of services. Access to vaccines is also unequal, with the better-off able to afford high-priced privately-given jabs, while poorer households are left at the mercy of the state. Given the challenge of making vaccines available to a huge population, the poor are likely to miss out on these, despite the state’s promise of free vaccinations. Taken together, inequalities in access to health services, education and means of nutrition and livelihood will have adverse repercussions on overall inequality and future economic growth in the country.