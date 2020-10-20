The paradox of India’s stimulus response to the covid-19 crisis

Most emerging markets have depended more on traditional fiscal expansion than on items that are outside government budgetary accounts—3.4% of GDP versus 2.5% of GDP, respectively. China’s fiscal impulse of 4.6% of GDP is far larger than the 1.3% of GDP that it has spent on credit guarantees and the like. Actually, the Indian strategy has been closer to what has happened in advanced economies, where the two are more or less in balance. Countries such as Germany and Spain have depended very heavily on indirect support while others such as the US and Australia have done it the other way around.