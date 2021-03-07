The path towards a better gender ratio in higher education is clear

Most importantly, the government’s efforts at improving the gender mix in higher education has been showing results, and that too in a relatively short period of time. Allowing women scholars relaxation of one year for MPhil and two years for doctoral courses, as well as maternity leave and child care leave of up to 240 days during MPhil/PhD, has encouraged more women to pursue academic careers. As a consequence, women’s enrolment at the doctoral level has gone up to a healthy 43.82%, as per last information. As the pipeline expands with more women getting on to doctoral work, the faculty recruitment of women will also increase. In the span of a little over five years, the number of women teachers at the university level has gone up from 32% to 36.65% by 2018-19 and has since been steadily increasing.