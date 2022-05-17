The Pawan Hans sell-off was hit by a serious snag

Owned jointly by the government and state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Pawan Hans has done very poorly as a monopoly operator of civilian choppers. A delayed sale would thus be a setback for hopes of a market revival. With over 40 helicopters, it offers flights to various tourist destinations and pilgrimage spots in the Himalayas, apart from ferrying ONGC personnel on work. Its service network has hardly expanded since its 1985 inception. While regulatory hold-backs are partly to blame, lethargy on its part can explain why Indian demand for short air hops has long gone unfulfilled. Across the world, business travellers who are pressed for time can rely on urban chopper rides from airports to rooftop helipads, but our cities offer no such escape from traffic snarls. Decades ago, when we began opening our economy, GE’s chief Jack Welch had grumbled about valuable time lost in transit on a visit to India. It’s a sad comment on our neglect of short-haul conveyance that nothing has changed on this score since. To be sure, our latest drone policy envisions pilotless two-seater sky cabs. If all the enabling safety checks are met and fares are kept affordable to more than just the wealthy, these could transform air mobility. Even if air cabs are less than a decade away, however, we must not let helicopter services languish. Just as we need Pawan Hans privatized, we need this market revitalized.

