The Paytm crisis: Can an advisory panel make a difference?

In the current crisis of India’s largest payment company, Paytm, there are many allegations that one can only speculate on, until regulators share more information with the public. But any financial entity regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) getting a long rope on non-compliance needs a rethink. It is no surprise that Paytm’s parent entity One 97 Communications has appointed an advisory board of prominent experts, including an ex-regulator, to advise it on regulatory and compliance matters.

Consider the following points. One97, Paytm’s parent, is not the regulated entity. It is Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) that is regulated by RBI and in trouble for repeated non-compliance. How can an advisory panel appointed by the parent entity have a say in advising a regulated entity (PPB) on regulatory compliance? If this panel is advising One97, then it has to ensure that information shared with the external advisory panel is within regulatory kosher limits and does not infringe on the role of PPB’s board. Needless to say, an appropriate measure would have been if the bank’s board had sought external advice independently.

Further, an advisory board making suggestions on how to enhance compliance with the rules would only be as good as the entity’s compliance culture.

Having a panel of wise counsel is a display of good intent, which businesses must do, especially regulated and listed entities. But then, such advisory committees could even be established in the normal course of business. Indeed, that would convey an effort to add value and adopt higher standards of internal governance as a matter of routine and good business hygiene.

However, what may seem like an expensive investment in usual times, the kind of idea that often makes business promoters cringe, tends to assume a whole new appeal once the stakes rise and compliance becomes a matter of fiefdom retention. This can happen, for example, if the business’s board has forgotten its core job of corporate oversight, necessitating an advisory body to perform that function. And if this is the case, then it reveals a fundamental flaw in the structure of governance.

The sudden creation of an august advisory group in the midst of a crisis sounds like the equivalent of hiring an emergency set of personal tutors, especially from the same set of school teachers, just as one flunks a school exam. This sort of approach is not known to change the behaviour of students. And it would surely not be looked upon by other stakeholders in positive light.

Instances of compliance failure can be on account of either operational reasons or the very intent or culture of the organization, and it is always hard to ascertain which of the two it is. In all these aspects, however, the buck starts and stops with the leadership and board.

If operational gaps in compliance are found, then it can be addressed through enhanced internal training on how to comply with the prevailing rules. At times, management changes in some functions are needed to ensure that such gaps don’t recur. If all functions are not aligned with the demands of regulatory compliance, then the entity would need a change in leadership or risk regulatory action hitting shareholder value.

As a payments bank, PPB has had multiple run-ins with RBI; it has had warnings and even a large monetary penalty imposed on it. As a parent entity, One97 has reportedly had concerns expressed by the regulator about dealings between its payment app and its banking arm. Yet, nothing seems to have been done until RBI took action. Doesn’t it say something about Paytm’s organizational culture vis-a-vis regulatory compliance ?

Other questions arise. While a creative or innovative company may be widely admired, can it get a free ride on compliance? Also, can the deep market penetration of a company’s services be an argument for a regulatory reprieve?

No poster boy for innovation can expect special allowances. One school of thought suggests that high-profile businesses make for good examples to be set for others on the consequences of faulty rule-adherence.

According to recent news, PPB has put out a request for proposals inviting external auditors to assess the bank’s compliance and know-your-customer processes. Well, that’s a start, even if it is rather late in the day. What was the bank doing when the banking sector’s regulator raised its concerns first? Nearly two years have now passed since RBI’s 2022 action, which too followed a long period of review, as warnings and discussions had preceded that too. In other words, a long rope already seems to have been given to PPB.

Can newer developments alter the state of play? Will the reputation of the advisory panel play a role in what unfolds next? If that happens, it would quickly become the playbook for other regulated entities to adopt, while pushing the idea of board responsibility for compliance further into a grey zone by its precedent.

Care would have to be taken that no awkward messages on mechanisms of bank governance and the handling of non-compliance allegations are sent out. Banks always need tighter regulation. People trust them as keepers of money at least partly because they are aware of RBI’s oversight. The more discerning track the regulator’s own independence as well. When the leader of a non-compliant bank seeks and gets an appointment with a Union ministry, that becomes yet another ponderable.