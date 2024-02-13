The Paytm crisis: Can an advisory panel make a difference?
Summary
- Whether it can help Paytm beyond the optical front is doubtful for various reasons drawn from well-established norms of governance.
In the current crisis of India’s largest payment company, Paytm, there are many allegations that one can only speculate on, until regulators share more information with the public. But any financial entity regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) getting a long rope on non-compliance needs a rethink. It is no surprise that Paytm’s parent entity One 97 Communications has appointed an advisory board of prominent experts, including an ex-regulator, to advise it on regulatory and compliance matters.