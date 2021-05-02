The lack of a cogent, coherent vaccine policy has enabled a second wave of covid infections to tighten its grip on India, with the government’s misaligned policy priorities seemingly abetting the virus’s stranglehold. This has led to loss of life and livelihoods, and scarred the national psyche. The start of our third phase of vaccination for those in the 18-45-years age-group has been postponed by most states, citing vaccine unavailability. This may seem inexplicable, given the severity of the pandemic, but the needle points at the Centre’s lopsided vaccine policy. The immunization drive not only aimed low from the beginning, deluded perhaps by a false sense of viral invulnerability and misled by an unfounded narrative of herd immunity, but was also marked by hubris. Last week, the Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre on various aspects of its covid plan. It was a reminder of how little has been disclosed.

The deals struck by the Centre with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech (BB) and Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) remain shrouded in secrecy. Both companies initially settled for low production capacities, relative to our population, and soon faced a demand-supply gap. Even after we were hit by the double whammy of rising infection cases and a severe vaccine shortage, the anomalies did not end. And now, in keeping with the government’s penchant for opacity, vaccine producers have mysteriously been allowed to dictate the pricing of supplies even for state-administered jabs. Both BB and SII appear to have interpreted the policy shift as a licence to leverage the pandemic and announced differential pricing for dispatches to the Centre, states and private hospitals. No rationale was offered for a three-tier rate card; worse, politics seemed baked into the equation, with states and private hospitals asked to compete for vaccine procurement under acute conditions of scarcity. Faced with rising protests, both suppliers have since scaled down prices for states and private hospitals, but only slightly. This has raised big questions of ethics, especially since BB got a leg-up from the Centre for developing Covaxin, the jab it makes.

All available data reveals that BB availed government assistance to develop that vaccine, though we got no explanation why this company was chosen over other vaccine-makers. A press release of 9 May 2020 from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) stated that the National Institute of Virology (NIV) first isolated the Sars-Cov-2 strain and then gave it to BB for development. Although the funding involved was not revealed, it is clear that ICMR-NIV also assisted in the vaccine’s pre-clinical tests and clinical trials. Having used public resources, the company now has a go-ahead to privatize profits. India’s raging health crisis demands that the Centre asserts at least partial control of this vaccine’s intellectual property, and explains the commitments made by BB to the national cause; the company should be transparent about its financial and other numbers. The government must also tell us what it is doing to boost overall output and speed up vaccination. Indian citizens, after all, funded Covaxin’s development. The country does have a diverse vaccine industry in place, comprising both private and public producers, and it defies all reason why the Centre took so long to task state-run Haffkine Biopharma, Indian Immunologicals and Bharat Immunologicals with the job of boosting our vaccine volumes. It will take months for them to churn it out. There is a lesson in all this: If only the Centre had not assisted the creation of a vax monopoly, in the midst of a once-a-century threat of such dreadful virulence, we would’ve had sufficient access to doses by now.

