The peculiar case of a privileged jab maker

All available data reveals that BB availed government assistance to develop that vaccine, though we got no explanation why this company was chosen over other vaccine-makers. A press release of 9 May 2020 from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) stated that the National Institute of Virology (NIV) first isolated the Sars-Cov-2 strain and then gave it to BB for development. Although the funding involved was not revealed, it is clear that ICMR-NIV also assisted in the vaccine’s pre-clinical tests and clinical trials. Having used public resources, the company now has a go-ahead to privatize profits. India’s raging health crisis demands that the Centre asserts at least partial control of this vaccine’s intellectual property, and explains the commitments made by BB to the national cause; the company should be transparent about its financial and other numbers. The government must also tell us what it is doing to boost overall output and speed up vaccination. Indian citizens, after all, funded Covaxin’s development. The country does have a diverse vaccine industry in place, comprising both private and public producers, and it defies all reason why the Centre took so long to task state-run Haffkine Biopharma, Indian Immunologicals and Bharat Immunologicals with the job of boosting our vaccine volumes. It will take months for them to churn it out. There is a lesson in all this: If only the Centre had not assisted the creation of a vax monopoly, in the midst of a once-a-century threat of such dreadful virulence, we would’ve had sufficient access to doses by now.