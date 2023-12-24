The performance of the informal sector demands indepth analysis
Summary
- Reliably measuring the informal sector’s contribution to the economy is a highly complicated task and we can’t draw inferences from PLFS data. The numbers we have do not support the argument of this sector being underestimated in Indian GDP.
In an op-ed in Mint titled ‘India’s informal sector could be adding more value than we know’ (13 December 2023), (bit.ly/4apOtTb), author T.C.A. Anant, former chief statistician of India, avers that arguments of the size of India’s informal sector being overestimated in gross domestic product (GDP) estimates are flawed, and that Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data suggests that it is far likelier to have been undercounted. In support of this assertion, he has plotted, besides the Worker Population Ratio (WPR) and share of self-employed in the workforce over recent year, the movement of (30-days) gross earnings by the self-employed reported by quarterly PLFS surveys since July-September 2017 to argue that this reading was unremarkable from July 2017 till June 2020, but average earnings have shown a steady growth of 6.5% annually since July 2020.