The performance of the informal sector demands indepth analysis

Also, the base year of the current series of GDP is 2011-12 and all the questions being raised today over the contribution of the informal or unorganized sector, assessed on the pattern of these businesses’ respective organized-sector counterparts, have been raised ever since its inception. Hence, for a proper appreciation, if at all the WPR is to be compared from year to year, the analysis should have commenced from 2011-12, when the WPR was 38.6% and the 41.1% ratio in 2022-23 would only be a marginal increase during the preceding 11-year period, instead of a bigger gap over a period of 5 years when compared against a lower WPR of 34.7% in 2017-18 displayed in the article’s graph. We refrain from calling it cherry-picking, but the selection deserves comment. A caveat here. Somebody may argue that the 2017-2022 workforce data is from PLFS, whereas for 2011-12, all we have available are results of the 68th annual National Sample Survey (NSS) round. The definition, however, of ‘usual status’ in the PLFS is the same as in the earlier employment-unemployment NSS surveys conducted till 2011-12.

