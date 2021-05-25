Like high-altitude air, evidence of marriages being made in heaven has always been thin. Even if done at a considerable height above the ground, a whole set of temporal rules apply, as the Madurai couple that got married on Sunday aboard a SpiceJet Boeing 737 chartered for the purpose would have discovered. The groom, a businessman, arranged a special flight for over 150 guests to circle the city’s Meenakshi temple while rituals were performed mid-air, before the aircraft returned to Madurai airport some two hours after take-off. A celebratory gaggle around an exchange of garlands is a common sight of terrestrial matrimony, but a video clip of similar festivity (without masks) on this plane drew the attention of India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). In response, the regulator took the flight’s pilots and cabin crew off the flying roster, directed the ‘no-frills’ airline to file complaints against passengers who flouted covid safety norms, and launched a probe of the incident. On its part, SpiceJet claimed that its staff tried to ensure adherence to pandemic protocols and DGCA guidelines against photo- and videography, but to no avail. The carrier, however, has much to answer for. What happened was not a minor lapse, must not be viewed in a relativist context of social empathy, and those responsible deserve no leniency.

All flights must operate under a strict set of DGCA rules, and for good reason. On 13 March this year, the regulator issued a circular saying that a flier refusing to comply with covid protocols in spite of repeated warnings should be classified as “unruly", which could have the offender barred from flying for at least three months. The issue at stake here, however, goes far beyond the risk of exposure to infection caused by crowding. There are other safety norms that must not be flouted. Beyond a limit, for example, any huddle to one side or sudden motion involving a large group of people on a plane designed for an even distribution of weight could unsettle its balance. An aircraft must never serve as a party hall, especially not with any activity that converges a crowd, without its pilot’s explicit consent. While chartered flight services are a legitimate business, there is also a point of public security to consider. An aircraft given on hire cannot be turned into an instrument at the disposal of a client in any way, no matter how harmful or harmless its use turns out to be. A rental deal does not entitle anyone to temporary ownership rights, let alone authority over a company’s employees, a distinction often lost in a country where those who fork out big lumps of money tend to attract genuflection. And planes need to have someone in charge. So, who let us down? The flight was under the command of a SpiceJet pilot empowered by the flight manual to take tough action in the interest of craft stability, even have the ill-behaved strapped to their seats if need be. Instead, we saw dereliction of duty.

What occurred was far more serious than a client’s novel idea of a destination wedding. SpiceJet has been under pandemic pressure, as have all air carriers since covid began to suffocate traffic last year. It has searched for new avenues of revenue, pressed ahead with cargo operations, and focused commendably on the carriage of vaccines and medical supplies. Its finances remain stretched and it faces notices from lessors for an alleged failure to honour lease contracts. Yes, times are tough. But that’s no reason to let itself be taken for a ride.

