The perils of an aircraft put at a client’s disposal

All flights must operate under a strict set of DGCA rules, and for good reason. On 13 March this year, the regulator issued a circular saying that a flier refusing to comply with covid protocols in spite of repeated warnings should be classified as “unruly", which could have the offender barred from flying for at least three months. The issue at stake here, however, goes far beyond the risk of exposure to infection caused by crowding. There are other safety norms that must not be flouted. Beyond a limit, for example, any huddle to one side or sudden motion involving a large group of people on a plane designed for an even distribution of weight could unsettle its balance. An aircraft must never serve as a party hall, especially not with any activity that converges a crowd, without its pilot’s explicit consent. While chartered flight services are a legitimate business, there is also a point of public security to consider. An aircraft given on hire cannot be turned into an instrument at the disposal of a client in any way, no matter how harmful or harmless its use turns out to be. A rental deal does not entitle anyone to temporary ownership rights, let alone authority over a company’s employees, a distinction often lost in a country where those who fork out big lumps of money tend to attract genuflection. And planes need to have someone in charge. So, who let us down? The flight was under the command of a SpiceJet pilot empowered by the flight manual to take tough action in the interest of craft stability, even have the ill-behaved strapped to their seats if need be. Instead, we saw dereliction of duty.

