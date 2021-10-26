The perils of natural experiments and randomized controlled trials

However, we should be sceptical about the policy conclusions of randomized control trials used in economics and social sciences. These are a far cry from the randomized clinical trials that have revolutionized medicine and led to many life-saving treatments, drugs and vaccines. The human body, the object of clinical trials, is a very complex but generally closed system. The impact of a trial drug on one person is independent of its impact on others. The results of a randomized clinical trial for, say, a vaccine, after it has gone through the quality checks of three phases, can be safely applied to the whole population. Not so for randomized controlled trials (RCTs). As economic agents, individuals are part of a complex and open system, their decisions and interactions impinging upon one another. Thus, at the economy-wide or macroeconomic level, the fallacy of composition may hold. This fallacy was a cornerstone of Keynes’ General Theory. If wages are cut for workers in one sector, employment is likely to go up; but an economy wide synchronized money wage cut will lead to a drop in wage income and so also nominal demand, with a possible fall in employment.

