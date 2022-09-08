The perils we overlooked in Cyrus Mistry accident case4 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 02:03 PM IST
- To point fingers and blame the accidental death on seat-belt negligence is a bit disingenuous, as is all the palaver about over-speeding.
The shocking road accident leading to industrialist Cyrus Mistry’s demise has evoked two kinds of reactions. The authorities have been tut-tutting about over-speeding on highways while every commentator worth his Twitter bot has been sermonising about the importance of belting up in the rear seats. These are undoubtedly important issues but, unfortunately, skim over the real, structural problems of driving on Indian highways. The specific causes of the tragic accident will become known once the authorities going over all the information reach conclusions.