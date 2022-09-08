The perils we overlooked in Cyrus Mistry accident case

The Cyrus Mistry mishap has demonstrated unequivocally how wearing belts even in the rear seats can indeed save lives. But, this is now wisdom gained after the event, a post-facto realisation. The vast majority of rear-seat riders in India do not wear seat belts because the law doesn’t mandate it. Come to think of it, despite extant law, even many seated in the front row eschew belts–including cab drivers in numerous cities—in the name of personal liberty, an argument that strangely resonates with the anti-vax campaign. So, to point fingers and blame the accidental death on belt negligence is a bit disingenuous, as is all the palaver about over-speeding.