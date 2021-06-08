The perplexing case of our missing technology titans

On the other hand, realizing the highly skewed nature of tech, China chose to create barriers to the entry of foreign tech firms to its markets. This gave Chinese home-grown companies sufficient time to copy Silicon Valley models and gain scale. In Tech Titans of China, Rebecca Fannin outlines how Chinese tech firms that prospered initially using copycat models soon gained enough capital and confidence to execute genuinely innovative ideas, such as TikTok, which dominates the short-video market in the US, and the concept of bike-sharing, which has been copied by several American startups like Lime. Since 2016, China has also closed the funding gap for startups vis-a-vis Silicon Valley. Chinese state-guided funds, a euphemism for pools of capital owned by central or state governments as well as government-sponsored entities, have amassed and channelized $584.4 billion for venture capital investments in strategic technology, according to Zero2IPO Research. This massive pool of government capital, along with a vibrant private venture capital market, has provided extremely favourable conditions for the genesis of Chinese tech behemoths.