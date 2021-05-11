The personality traits that can make lockdown coping easier

As far as introversion goes, the evidence certainly surprised me. One study of college students at the University of Vermont did find that introverts in lockdown reported improvements over time in their mood, whereas extroverts said their mood got worse. But the extroverts were still in a better mood overall, thanks to their more cheerful default position. Another study, of people from various ages and backgrounds, found that introversion was associated with more loneliness, anxiety and depression during lockdown. I wonder whether that’s partly because many introverts can’t withdraw into solitude when they’re stuck with suite mates or family members. As one introvert joked on Twitter, “This quarantine is not our dream come true. We have people in our house who NEVER leave."