The Pew study’s glazed picture of our religious tolerance

There is this notion that Indians, largely upper-caste groups, have internalized of our long having established a broad social contract under which all social groups have lived harmoniously side by side for millennia, and it’s only recently that this contract was broken. This particular idea also helps citizens elide the question of this so-called social contract’s actual terms and what exactly the word ‘tolerant’ means. The idea of this social contract and the ‘tolerance of the average Indian’ vis-a-vis other social groups is useful, as it reifies the notion that any violence which occurs is done by a ‘fringe’ or small deviant group, rather than it being something which is part and parcel of daily Indian life. It also allows a majority of us to look away and distance ourselves—to say, “This is not us."