The Pfizer R&D facility at IIT Madras is great news in more ways than one

The linkage between universities and new hubs of innovation, creativity and world-beating business success could not be clearer than at Silicon Valley, given its proximity to Stanford and the give-and-take between the university and Silicon Valley startups. In India, the colonial legacy of keeping universities primarily as teaching outfits while research is done, if at all, at specialized government labs, has been changing for a while. But it is still rare for such research to come out of university campuses to fuel a new business or feed into an industrial ecosystem. The IIT Madras Research Park was set up to nurture the linkage between academia and industry. Pfizer’s presence on the campus would give added momentum to strengthening the connection.