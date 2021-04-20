The scale of US President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan (ARP)—$1 trillion in spending this year, another $900 billion after that, plus $3 trillion promised for infrastructure and energy—has spooked many economists. Are their fears justified? Bank and bond-market economists have cried wolf before, and can be disregarded. A year ago, many of them warned that the $2.2 trillion CARES Act would incite hyperinflation by massively increasing the money supply. It didn’t happen.

More notable among the critics are neo-Keynesians like Lawrence Summers of Harvard and his acolytes. Summers has a different analysis. It was his uncle, Paul Samuelson, who with Robert Solow launched the Phillips curve in 1960. This model offered some of the most successful empirical predictions in economic history during its first decade, and has been an economic rule of thumb ever since.

Drawing on historical data, the Phillips curve postulated an inverse relationship between inflation and unemployment. This is what seems to bother Summers today. The US’s various rescue and support packages are enormous, with the ARP alone accounting for about 6% of GDP. The full scale of federal spending will reach 13% of gross domestic product (GDP) by one estimate. But the conventionally-estimated ‘output gap’ (slack in the economy) is only a quarter of that, or less.

Moreover, the official unemployment rate, at 6.2%, is not terribly far from the 4% level usually taken as ‘full employment’. Those receiving relief payments are mostly at the bottom of the income distribution, and thus should, in theory, spend more and save less of it. By old-fashioned Phillips-curve logic, the new ‘stimulus’ could drive the unemployment rate down to full employment and the inflation rate up from 0.6% in 2020 to at least 2-3%. But that curve has had a rough ride since 1969. For about 25 years after that, the dominant economic thinking held that it was not a downward-sloping curve but a vertical line, at least ‘in the long run’. The implication was that any attempt to reduce unemployment below a ‘natural rate’ or ‘non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment’ (NAIRU) would produce hyperinflation. Summers, I’m fairly sure, has more confidence in US capitalism than this view implies; and yet, he always hewed close to this skittish school of thought.

Reality, though, has obliterated the Phillips curve. From the early 1980s—and more so from the mid-1990s onward—no inflation could be found, and lower unemployment did not tend to bring it on. The relationship is not vertical or downward-sloping, but flat; it doesn’t exist, if it ever did. I pointed this out in a 1997 article titled ‘Time to Ditch the NAIRU’.

What happened?

The answer can almost be summed up in a single word: China. From the early 1980s, the US dollar began to rise, crushing America’s Midwest industrial base and trade unions. The ensuing collapse of world commodity prices set the stage for China to emerge as the world’s leading purveyor of manufactured consumer goods. Meanwhile, the forces that drove up US consumer prices after 1970—including dollar devaluations, oil-price spikes and cost-of-living adjustments for factory workers—all disappeared. Since full employment had never been the culprit, the full employment of the late 1990s and in the run-up to the covid pandemic did not bring back inflation. Plus, there is no longer a tendency for oil-price fluctuations to feed through to wages and other prices, because American jobs now are mainly in services, where the price of labour is the price you pay.

But won’t China now take advantage of high US demand to push up prices? No, because Chinese firms fear losing market share to other countries, and because its economic ethos prizes not profit maximization but social stability, steady production growth, and cost reductions through learning and new technologies. Such firms will not alienate their customers by jacking up prices to exploit a little extra demand. There may be some delayed deliveries, and some price increases due to higher shipping costs and higher wages in China. But the only real inflationary danger comes from those fanning the flames of war with China. War is always inflationary; a war with our largest goods supplier would be an inflation nightmare. Short of that, US households are not suffering from a shortage of products. What they lack is confidence and security. Much of the Biden money won’t go to China, but toward savings to cover future rent, mortgages, utilities, and debt repayments. Yes, some will be spent on services, house repairs and other expenses that were neglected. A good part of the rest will go into stocks, bonds and real estate. It is mainly here that prices will rise, further enriching those who already own such assets.

The wealth gap, already enormous, will grow larger. Because stocks and bonds, existing houses and land are not newly produced consumption goods, these price increases will not figure in the indices that measure inflation. We will have to watch for them in the S&P 500 and on the real-estate platform Zillow, where rising prices are duly celebrated as a good thing.

The larger lesson is twofold. First, the mainstream neo-Keynesian macroeconomics of the 1960s is not a useful guide for understanding an American economy that’s now fully enmeshed with the rest of the world, and fundamentally reshaped by China’s rise. Second, America’s problems of inequality and precarity are not really issues of material scarcity. They reflect an unsustainable maldistribution of wealth and power.

James K. Galbraith is professor of government and chair in government/business relations at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.

©2021/project syndicate

