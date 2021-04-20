The Phillips Curve got flattened but not US inequality

But won’t China now take advantage of high US demand to push up prices? No, because Chinese firms fear losing market share to other countries, and because its economic ethos prizes not profit maximization but social stability, steady production growth, and cost reductions through learning and new technologies. Such firms will not alienate their customers by jacking up prices to exploit a little extra demand. There may be some delayed deliveries, and some price increases due to higher shipping costs and higher wages in China. But the only real inflationary danger comes from those fanning the flames of war with China. War is always inflationary; a war with our largest goods supplier would be an inflation nightmare. Short of that, US households are not suffering from a shortage of products. What they lack is confidence and security. Much of the Biden money won’t go to China, but toward savings to cover future rent, mortgages, utilities, and debt repayments. Yes, some will be spent on services, house repairs and other expenses that were neglected. A good part of the rest will go into stocks, bonds and real estate. It is mainly here that prices will rise, further enriching those who already own such assets.