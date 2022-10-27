The planet is counting on us to keep it liveable

The forecast is bleak. The world is not doing enough to decelerate its path to climate disaster. A new United Nations report warns that efforts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5° Celsius by 2100 (from what it was in the 1850s) are badly falling short of what’s needed to save the planet. At least 1.1° Celsius of it has already happened. Even if countries keep their pledges to slash greenhouse gas emissions made under the Paris Agreement—itself a tall order—we’d still be on track for a rise of around 2.5° Celsius by the end of this century. Earlier this year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said that such heat-trapping exhaust had to be cut by 43% if we’re to meet the Paris goal of a 1.5° cap on global warming. The grim reality today is that annual emissions are yet to peak and we can’t expect a dip until the end of this decade.
As a recent study by the World Meteorological Organization found, atmospheric levels of the three worst gases—carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide—reached record highs in 2021. How much higher might they reach? According to the latest UN report, current commitments point to an increase of 10.6% in emissions by 2030 from their level of 2010. If this dark cloud has a sliver of silver, it’s this: last year, we were on course for 13.7% more by the next decade. Also, while it seemed that emissions would keep rising beyond 2030, it now appears they will finally go into decline around then. Even so, this curve would have taken far too long to bend. Unfortunately, this has left us staring at disaster. Missing even the outer UN target of a 2° warming cap would set us up for catastrophic weather disruptions, from droughts and heat waves to freak storms and punishing floods, with large swathes of planet Earth turning unliveable and numerous species pushed into extinction. For many people, the climate crisis is already playing out. In India, heat waves have damaged essential food crops even as rainfall patterns turn unstable. If the scale of destruction from this year’s floods in Pakistan—1,300 dead, 30 million displaced—was anything to go by, the subcontinent may be an early casualty. Some scientists have warned of unbearable wet-bulb heat afflicting us within a decade. The most vulnerable would be the hardest hit, despite having had almost no role in the human excesses we’re failing to restrain.
Will the world’s countries give up their myopia? We can’t count on it. While 193 nations had sworn to update their climate action promises made at the last UN climate summit, only 26 have done so. Two weeks hence, Sharm-el-Sheikh in Egypt is scheduled to host CoP-27, but the signals so far inspire little optimism on progress. The rich world, in particular, must pony up the mitigation money it had promised other countries but largely failed to provide. In 2009, wealthy nations said they would give $100 billion a year by 2020 to help others out. While we’ve had much economic turbulence and the West is currently in the grip of a perfect storm, with flare-ups of war, energy and inflation—right after a massive binge of monetary expansion—flashing recessionary red alerts, we cannot afford to let it distract us from the bigger threat we all face. To stave off climate disaster to the extent we can, the world needs to transform industrial, energy and transport systems. The battle isn’t lost till it actually is. And thanks to technological advances, much action can yet be taken. What’s needed is the political will to live up to our collective responsibility.
