The planet is counting on us to keep it liveable

As a recent study by the World Meteorological Organization found, atmospheric levels of the three worst gases—carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide—reached record highs in 2021. How much higher might they reach? According to the latest UN report, current commitments point to an increase of 10.6% in emissions by 2030 from their level of 2010. If this dark cloud has a sliver of silver, it’s this: last year, we were on course for 13.7% more by the next decade. Also, while it seemed that emissions would keep rising beyond 2030, it now appears they will finally go into decline around then. Even so, this curve would have taken far too long to bend. Unfortunately, this has left us staring at disaster. Missing even the outer UN target of a 2° warming cap would set us up for catastrophic weather disruptions, from droughts and heat waves to freak storms and punishing floods, with large swathes of planet Earth turning unliveable and numerous species pushed into extinction. For many people, the climate crisis is already playing out. In India, heat waves have damaged essential food crops even as rainfall patterns turn unstable. If the scale of destruction from this year’s floods in Pakistan—1,300 dead, 30 million displaced—was anything to go by, the subcontinent may be an early casualty. Some scientists have warned of unbearable wet-bulb heat afflicting us within a decade. The most vulnerable would be the hardest hit, despite having had almost no role in the human excesses we’re failing to restrain.