The PLI plan for our automotive sector can accelerate its success

While India’s automotive exports are about $27 billion, or about 8% of total exports, in the context of global automotive trade, there exists vast room for growth, as India’s current auto-component exports comprise a mere 1% of their global trade and the value of motor vehicles exported from India in 2019 was about half and one-eighth of the exports from Thailand and Mexico, respectively. Further, India’s annual total automotive imports are currently pegged at around ₹1.83 trillion, which is 23% of overall industry sales turnover. A joint study by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers and Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India estimated that of our top 12 import categories, drive transmission and steering units, engines, electricals and electronics account for 62%, with most imports from China (at 32%). Clearly, while we are competitive in some areas, there remain technologies and parts that are either not made in India or for which we haven’t matched the global scale, prices or quality needed.

