Spare a thought for our food delivery personnel

Other NCAER findings confirm what the media has heard from delivery agents. While they do have formal work contracts, as they are engaged by a corporate entity, their work conditions are not always better than those of informal-sector workers (as many of them once were). While higher earnings, work freedom and flexible work-hours were the top lures for most of these workers, those on long-shift duty report harder slogs than previous jobs, with accident coverage their only health-benefit gain. Critically, delivery gigs require them to deploy their own working capital, as they need to use their own app-loaded handset, motor vehicle and fuel to carry out assignments. It isn’t clear if the survey delved into such details, but riders are not known to get paid anything for the livery and signage they sport for brand publicity. As for upward mobility, the sample offers a mixed picture, with a dead-end visible to most respondents probed on food delivery as a career path. Low-paying jobs are often stop-gaps for youngsters; so too in this sector. But unlike in the West, where flipping burgers at an eatery is a fabled rite of passage on the way up, gig workers in this field face a particular problem that stems from labour abundance: wage shrinkage. The ‘money illusion’ keeps it disguised, but NCAER estimates show that their earnings over a three-year span from 2019 failed to keep pace with inflation. In real terms, their earnings shrank. What may be scandalous in an office context, however, happens to be one of the gig sector’s advantages: By farming out work variably, it resolves a labour market stiffness that arises from ‘sticky wages.’

