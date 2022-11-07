The politics of inflation has long been muddled across the world4 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 10:29 PM IST
Inflation disproportionately affects the reputation of political leaders even though risks taken on it aren’t always ill-judged
Rising inflation has put the US on edge. While much of the focus so far has rightly been on the pain that price increases inflict on ordinary Americans, many are concerned about the long-term political effects. With polls suggesting (nyti.ms/3UNTsEH) that angry voters will likely hand Republicans control of one or both houses of Congress in the US midterm elections this week, today’s inflationary surge may affect US politics long after price pressures ease.