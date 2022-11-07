The politics of inflation has long been muddled across the world

This is partly because people do not need data to experience inflation at gut level. The trade balance is just a figure they hear on the news, the latest jobless claims figures do not mean much to them if they have not lost their own jobs, and it takes so long for data on gross domestic product (GDP) to reflect a slowdown that even this indicator may feel abstract. But you do not need to wait for any government data or news reports to learn about inflation. The data on this is available to you every time you go shopping.

