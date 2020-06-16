Opinion | The post-lockdown prospects of our small businesses

We undertook a deep and extensive research study of the financial impact of the pandemic among micro and small enterprises, which, as per the annual report of the ministry of MSMEs, accounted for 99.92% of all MSMEs in 2018-19. The basic data for this survey was provided by Magma Financial Corp, a non-bank financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India as an asset finance company, and with a strong presence in rural and semi-rural India. The survey was administered by Magma in the second half of May 2020, when the lockdown had been partially lifted across India. It was carried out across a sample of 14,444 mostly small and micro enterprises to understand the financial impact of the pandemic on these enterprises, and their business outlook after the pandemic. It also sought to study their borrowing habits, especially whether they had availed of a loan moratorium, and whether they would wish to avail of loans.