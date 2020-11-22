The post-pandemic G-20 role in the global financial architecture

The IMF has been more nimble in providing assistance during the current crisis. Of the roughly $150 billion mobilized as emergency multilateral assistance for covid-19 to date, about two-thirds has come from the IMF. Another 25% has come from the Asian Development Bank and European Bank for Regional Development, for Asia and poorer European countries respectively. Whereas during the GFC much of the IMF lending had gone to European countries, this time round, over 90% has gone to the western hemisphere, which is worst affected by covid, Sub Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.