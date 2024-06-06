The post-pandemic revenge travel boom seems to be waning
Summary
- After three years of rushing to book trips in the wake of pandemic-era restrictions, sharply higher fares, protests against tourism, travel fatigue and an inflation-induced income squeeze are all taking their toll. This summer season will signal what post-pandemic travel market looks like.
Revenge travel is losing its appeal. After three years of rushing to book trips in the wake of pandemic-era restrictions, sharply higher fares, protests against tourism, fatigue from endless hours spent in airports and incomes squeezed by inflation are all taking their toll. Travel demand is far from falling off a cliff. But there are signs that our wanderlust is downshifting from never-ending to a more normal pattern.