The post-pandemic revenge travel boom seems to be waning

There are signs that the US travel recovery, now in its third year, is maturing too. For example, Marriott International said US leisure revenue per available room, a key measure of hotel performance, was flat in its first quarter. Airbnb forecast that revenue would expand by 8% to 10% in the second quarter, the lowest level for three years. It’s possible this is a blip—Easter was earlier this year—and Airbnb expects a bounce in the summer months.