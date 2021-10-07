The potentially huge dangers of dancing with the US debt ceiling

The Fed would step in, of course, as it does in every crisis. It would activate emergency measures discussed in the run-up to prior debt-ceiling crises. It would purchase defaulted Treasury securities and accept them as collateral in its own lending operations, albeit at their now-lower market prices. But this would put the Fed on thin ice. It would find itself in the middle of a political conflict. Democrats would criticize it for shielding Republicans from the consequences of their inaction. Republicans would accuse the Fed of complicity with the Democrats’ allegedly “socialist" agenda.