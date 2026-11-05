The power of choice: Why policymakers must foster competition in the electricity sector

In the post-liberalization era, policymakers have tried to widen consumer choice in two mass consumption sectors—telecom and power—with very different results.
In the post-liberalization era, policymakers have tried to widen consumer choice in two mass consumption sectors—telecom and power—with very different results.
The telecom sector has seen intense competition over the years. Jio Platforms Ltd, which had a grand listing on the bourses, is a relatively new entrant that reshaped the telecom market in the country.
The telecom sector has seen intense competition over the years. Jio Platforms Ltd, which had a grand listing on the bourses, is a relatively new entrant that reshaped the telecom market in the country.
In contrast, the power sector has largely remained the preserve of state-owned monopolies.
Attempts to introduce greater competition in the power sector were thwarted by vested interests in two states in recent months.
In Haryana, the power regulator last month allowed a small private firm to serve consumers in Gurugram and Nuh. After facing protests from power sector employees, who feared job losses, the state government overruled that order within days.
Earlier this year, Tata Power withdrew its application to supply electricity to consumers in 19 districts in Karnataka after state government officials expressed concerns.
These policy reversals may protect some state government jobs in the short term, but do not augur well for the health of the power sector. Currently, only a small share of consumers—the commercial and industrial (C&I) units—can seek out cost-effective and reliable power suppliers.
Retail consumers are forced to depend largely on inefficient utilities run by state governments. These utilities are forced to keep farm and domestic tariffs low. Starved of cash, they tend to under-invest in preventive maintenance, leading to frequent outages.
State-owned utilities are also ill-equipped to scoop up cheaper supplies from short- and medium-term electricity markets. Nimbler private firms can tap such sources better and lower power bills.
Unlike telecom, electricity is a concurrent subject under the Constitution. So, the Union government alone does not call the shots on sectoral reforms.
State governments remain wary of pushback from labour unions, which are fearful of growing competition and the possibility of job losses. State distribution companies (discoms) also fear losing the business of high-paying C&I units that help them cross-subsidize poorer consumers.
The Union government needs to engage closely with states on this issue.
Over the past few years, funds from the Union government have helped state discoms recover their financial health to a great extent. Be it the upgradation of supply infrastructure or the installation of ‘smart’ meters to track real-time consumption and monitor losses, state governments have been able to revamp discoms with the help of the Union government.
Supply losses have reduced and a narrowing gap between revenues and supply costs have improved the financial health of utilities. The Centre needs to push further and incentivize states to open up the power distribution business to greater competition.
The Union’s proposed electricity legislation released last year contains several enabling provisions for ‘parallel’ licensing and is intended to give consumers greater choice in picking their power provider.
But this alone will not be enough to blunt the pushback from state governments.
The Union government needs to forge a broad policy consensus for a competitive power sector in the country. Else, the financial health of the power sector would suffer once again even as utilities struggle to recover costs and invest in upkeep.