What is Santa’s secret? How did Santa become one of the world’s most powerful brands? Not the cookies. Not the sleigh. Nor the flying reindeer with suspiciously high fuel efficiency. It’s not even the free toys delivered with a logistical precision that would make Amazon sweat. Santa’s real superpower is positioning.
The power of positioning: Would Santa be a successful brand without the Grinch?
SummaryThe story of Santa’s success as a brand is about the position he has taken in our minds. Sure, Coca-Cola played a big role. But the clarity of his positioning was assured by a strategic enemy: Dr. Seuss’s Grinch. This is a lesson for every brand—what it’s against should be as clear as what it’s for.
What is Santa’s secret? How did Santa become one of the world’s most powerful brands? Not the cookies. Not the sleigh. Nor the flying reindeer with suspiciously high fuel efficiency. It’s not even the free toys delivered with a logistical precision that would make Amazon sweat. Santa’s real superpower is positioning.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More